Author Nathan Bullock's new book "My Memories of the Youngest American Hero, PFC" Dan Bullock" is the compelling biography of a U.S. Marine

Recent release "My Memories of the Youngest American Hero, PFC" from Page Publishing author Nathan Bullock is a captivating biography that takes readers through the life journey of Dan Bullock.

GOLDSBORO, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nathan Bullock, who was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina, has completed his new book "My Memories of the Youngest American Hero, PFC": a gripping and potent biography that follows the story of Dan Bullock, who was born on December 21, 1953, in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Being a member of the E. A. House Boys Club at the age of 10 years old, Dan got to go on a field trip to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, located on the outskirts of Goldsboro. While on this field trip, Dan was one of the few who got to sit inside the cockpit of a B-52 airplane. This sparked his obsession with the military more than ever in his young life, enhancing his dreams to enlist in the military. When Dan was little, he would play war games in the backyard on Griffin Street with his nephew.

Upon learning of the Buffalo Soldiers from his father and other adults, Dan became even more obsessed with becoming a soldier. His desire to fly an airplane was enhanced when he learned about the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily African American military pilots, and airmen who fought in World War II for the United States Army.

Dan's whole world was turned upside down on July 17, 1965, when his mother Alma passed away just 37 days shy of her 45th birthday when he was only 11 years old.

His father moved to Brooklyn, New York. He took the youngest sister with him. Dan would continue to live with an aunt, before staying with his sisters. Eventually, he went to Brooklyn, because he wanted to make sure his baby sister Gloria was safe and in school, doing well.

During the summer of 1968, at a time when grown men were fleeing to Canada and other places or enrolling in colleges and universities to avoid being drafted to fight in the Vietnam War, Dan decided to enlist and fight for his Country at the tender age of just 14 years old.

To Dan's amazement, he was accepted into the United States Marine Corps at 14 years old. He didn't realize that it was the beginning of his legacy.

Published by Page Publishing, Nathan Bullock's moving work takes readers through Dan's inspiring story.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "My Memories of the Youngest American Hero, PFC" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing