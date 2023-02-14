Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market Price Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global continuously variable transmission systems market size reached US$ 21.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47% during 2023-2028.
A continuously variable transmission (CVT) system represents an automatic transmission system that changes via an uninterrupted range of numerous gear ratios. It has a two-pulley mechanism with varying diameters connected on either end of the engine and the wheels by a belt or chain. Also called stepless transmission, pulley transmission, and single-speed transmission, the continuously variable transmission system effectively replaces gears with two variable-diameter pulleys. As a result, it provides usable power and driving convenience as compared to automatic transmission systems. The CVT systems are highly fuel-efficient and offer maximum speed at low engine speed. They are also light-weight, compact-sized, and consist of fewer moving parts, which makes them suitable for various automotive applications.
Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market Growth:
The increasing need for a smooth driving experience, more usable power, and quicker acceleration is primarily augmenting the continuously variable transmission systems market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of CVT solution, as it consumes less fuel than conventional and manual transmission systems, is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of continuously variable transmission systems in tractors, snowmobiles, motor scooters, go-carts, mix harvesters, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing consumer inclination towards eco-friendly vehicles, which uses CVT systems, is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, they also comprise enhanced hydraulic systems, microprocessors, high-strength steel metal belts, high-speed sensors, etc., and aid in boosting the handling capacity of the engine, which is catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the introduction of hybrid, electric, and mid-sized hatchback models by leading manufacturers is expected to fuel the continuously variable transmission systems market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
• TEAM Industries Inc
• Schaeffler AG
• Endurance Technologies Limited
• NIDEC-SHIMPO
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG
• STEYR
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Gaokin Industry Co. Ltd
• General Transmissions
• Fallbrook Intellectual Property Company LLC
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Passenger cars
• Light commercial vehicles
• Heavy commercial vehicles
• Others
Breakup by Type:
• Hydrostatic
• Toroidal
• Cone
• Variable geometry
• Variable diameter
• Others
Breakup by Fuel:
• Gasoline
• Diesel
• Hybrid
Breakup by Capacity:
• Up to 1.5 L
• 1.5 L to 3.0 L
• Above 3.0 L
Breakup by End User:
• OEM
• Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
