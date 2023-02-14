Global Precision Farming Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Precision Farming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Precision Farming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the precision farming market. As per TBRC’s precision farming market forecast, the precision farming market size is expected to grow to $13.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

The growing demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the precision farming market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest precision farming market share. Major players in the precision farming market include Deere and Company, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc., Raven Industries Inc., AG Leader Technology, Teejet Technologies Private Limited.

Trending Precision Farming Market Trend

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the precision farming market. Advanced precision technology innovation is cantered on sustainable agriculture and healthy food production, and it includes profitability, increased production, economic efficiency, and reduced environmental adverse effects. Major companies operating in the precision farming global market are focused on developing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, JCB, a UK-based equipment manufacturer for construction, agriculture, waste handling, and demolition, launched their new Fastrac iCON tractor with integrated precision technology to be used in the precision farming applications. The unique features include Universal Terminal, AUX-N capabilities, and simple task control (TC-BAS). Integrated GPS uses the JCB interface and NOVATEL Smart-7 receiver and comes equipped with hardware-controlled DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, it includes iCONFIGURE, iCONNECT, and iCONTROL for high performance and unprecedented operator choice.

Precision Farming Market Segments

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Technology: Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing Technology, Variable Rate Application

• By Application: Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, Farm Labor Management, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global precision farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Precision farming refers to a model of farm management that focuses on the process of observing, quantifying, and reacting to numerous intra-and inter-field variable inputs for contemporary agriculture. It is used to increase food production while utilising fewer resources and paying less for labour.

Precision Farming Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Precision Farming Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on precision farming market size, precision farming global market demand, drivers and trends, precision farming global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and precision farming market growth across geographies. The precision farming global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

