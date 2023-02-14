Cold Pressed Oil Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key player Analysis and Opportunity 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Size of the Cold Pressed Oil Market ? :
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cold Pressed Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global cold pressed oil market size reached US$ 28.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.
Cold pressed oil, or cold-drawn is purer and has a better flavor than hot-pressed oil. It is obtained naturally by crushing oil seeds at room temperature. Cold pressed oils are healthier than hot-pressed oils as they retain their original nutrients. They also contain antioxidants absent in hot pressed oil due to their exposure to high heat. Most of these oils are rich in vitamin E, which has anti-inflammatory and oleic acid and boosts your immunity. The shelf life of these oils is around 6 to 9 months without including preservatives. It has a whacky flavor and plays a vital role in Asian food. It is an excellent source of polyunsaturated fatty acids. From being healthier to more nutritious than hot-pressed versions, cold pressed people widely adopt oil across nations.
Global Cold Pressed Oil Market Growth and Demand:
The global market is driven by increasing product demand from several applications, including personal care, food and beverages, and animal food. In line with this, the high nutritional value and improved flavor of the product significantly contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread availability of the product via various distribution channels is positively influencing market growth across the globe. Apart from this, rising health awareness amongst consumers resulting in a healthy lifestyle is creating a positive outlook for the market. Due to the significant advantages of cold-pressed seed oils, several new companies are getting involved in the manufacture and supply of the product. Moreover, the growing utilization of the product for skin cures has led numerous vendors to increase the production of this oil. Besides, customers are shifting toward minimally processed or unprocessed foods, which include no additional chemicals but preserve nutritional content, which is expected to raise the demand for cold pressed oil in the market. Additionally, escalating product demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry is another growth-inducing factor. The cold pressed oil is extensively used for hair and skin, anti-aging natural oils, face creams, body lotions, gels, body wash, and scrubs. All of these are likely to contribute to market growth. Other factors, including increasing demand for specialty oils, significant expansion of the food and beverage industry, and introduction of eco-friendly procedures to produce cold-pressed oil by the leading players, are providing a boost to the market growth.
Who are the Market Leader in Cold Pressed Oil Market ? :
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
• Bunge Limited
• FreshMill Oils
• Gramiyum NatureFresh
• Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company (Lala Group)
• Naissance Trading
• Statfold Seed Oils Ltd
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Palm Oil
• Coconut Oil
• Cottonseed Oil
• Olive Oil
• Palm Kernel Oil
• Peanut Oil
• Rapeseed Oil
• Soybean Oil
• Sunflower Seed Oil
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Food Industry
• Agriculture
• Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
