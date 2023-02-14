Montgomery County Council Meeting on Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.

MARYLAND, February 14 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 13, 2023

The Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. to interview candidates for the Montgomery County Planning Board and vote on Spending Affordability Guidelines for the Fisc al Year 2024 Operating Budget

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles and Will Jawando will recognize the Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities. The second, presented by Councilmember Sidney Katz and County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month.

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on the spending affordability guidelines for the FY24 Operating Budget. The Montgomery County Code requires the Council to specify the following when adopting the spending affordability guidelines for the operating budget: a ceiling on the funding from ad valorem real property tax revenues; a ceiling on the aggregate operating budget; and separate budget allocations for Montgomery County Government, the Montgomery County Board of Education, Montgomery College, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, debt service and current revenue funding of capital projects. As part of this process, the Council will consider the condition of the economy, the level of economic activity in the County, trends in personal income and the impact of economic and population growth and projected revenues.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee met on February 9 to prepare recommendations for the Council’s review on February 14, which is the deadline for the Council to either confirm or amend the guidelines. The GO Committee recommendations can be found on page one of the Council staff report.

Interviews: The Council will hold its third series of interviews for candidates for the Montgomery County Planning Board at 2:15 p.m. The first interviews for the Republican partial‐term appointment were held on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The second interviews for the unaffiliated partial-term appointment were held on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Tomorrow, candidates for the Democratic partial-term appointment will be interviewed. One Democratic candidate was also interviewed on Tuesday, Feb. 7. A commissioner who is appointed to fill a vacancy for an unexpired term must be a member of the same political party as the commissioner who vacated the office. No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident and registered voter of Montgomery County when appointed. The Council is expected to appoint three Planning Board members on Feb. 28. The remaining two positions, including the chair, are expected to be appointed by June 14. The Council will advertise to fill those positions at a later date.

Introduction: Councilmember Dawn Luedtke will introduce Bill 8-23, Boards, Committees, and Commissions - Open Meetings - Supplemental Requirements, which would require boards, committees and commissions to publish, within certain timeframes, the dates, times and locations of meetings, meeting agendas, and meeting minutes, among other measures. The bill would generally amend the laws regarding boards, committees and commissions, and regarding open meetings. Councilmember Katz is a cosponsor. A public hearing will be held on February 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Introduction: Council President Evan Glass, at the request of the County Executive, will introduce Bill 9-23, Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Advisory Council – Rename. The bill would rename the Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Advisory Council by replacing the word abuse with addiction to reduce the stigma associated with the word abuse and better reflect the need to provide access and support for persons afflicted with addictions. A public hearing will be held on February 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Introduction: Councilmember Gabe Albornoz will introduce Bill 10-23, Health - Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission – Established, which would establish an Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission and generally amend the law regarding the provision and coordination of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the County. Council Vice President Friedson is a cosponsor of the bill. A public hearing will be held on March 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 14, which is available on the Council website.

The Council will hold the following public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

