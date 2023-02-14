Global Space Situational Awareness Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Space Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's space situational awareness market forecast, the space situational awareness market size is expected to grow to $1.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The increase in demand for space-based sensing activities propels the growth of the space situational awareness market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest space situational awareness market share. Major players in the space situational awareness market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Polaris Alpha Advanced Systems Inc., Applied Defense Solutions, Schafer, L3 Harris Technologies.

Technological advancement has been an emerging trend gaining popularity in the space situational awareness market. Major companies operating in the space situational awareness sector are focused on technological advancement to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, Fujitsu, a Japan-based information and communications technology equipment and services company, introduced new technology for mapping and analyzing space debris. This technology consists of an SSA (Space Situational Awareness System) system along with radar and an optical telescope. The new radar from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), integrated with technology, is intended to observe roughly 10,000 objects each day and can also detect tiny things. This technology enables operators to automatically determine the likelihood of a predicted collision and make the required route adjustments to reduce hazards and prevent any potential collisions with space junk.

Space Situational Awareness Market Segments

By Solution: Service, Payload Systems, Software

By Capability: Detect, Track, And Identify (D/T/Id), Threat Warning And Assessment, Characterization

By Object: Mission-Related Debris, Rocket Bodies, Fragmentation Debris, Functional Spacecraft, Non-Functional Spacecraft, Other Objects

By Orbital Range: Near-Earth, Deep Space

End Use: Commercial, Government And Military

By Geography: The space situational awareness global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Space situational awareness refers to tracking objects in space, including their identification, orbit determination, awareness of the environment they are working in, and prediction of future positions and potential dangers. It is used to forecast object collisions and warn space operators of potentially hazardous close approaches in order to enable collision avoidance operations.

