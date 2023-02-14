Xabit Launches New Business Intelligence Service for Retail Businesses

Vitals is a business intelligence package that ensures you have the right foundation to make KPIs work for you, your team and your investors.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xabit, a provider of technology solutions, announced today the launch of a new business intelligence service designed specifically for retail businesses - VITALS.VITALS provides retail businesses with the tools and insights they need to make informed decisions, improve operations, and increase profitability. With access to real-time data and customized reporting, businesses can quickly identify trends, monitor inventory levels, optimize pricing strategies, and more."We recognize that retail businesses face unique challenges when it comes to data management and analysis," said Xabit Co-Founder Bikranta Malla. "Our new business intelligence service is tailored specifically to meet the needs of retail businesses, and we're confident it will help them achieve their goals."Xabit's team of experienced analysts are available to provide customized insights and recommendations to help businesses make data-driven decisions."We believe that data is one of the most valuable assets a business can have," said Malla. "Our goal is to help retail businesses harness the power of their data to drive growth and profitability."Xabit's new business intelligence service is now available to retail businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit xabitanalytics.com.