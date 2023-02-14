Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

/EIN News/ -- The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 5.65 per share on the basis of the company’s financial statements for the financial year 2022.

Dividend amount: NOK 5.65 per share  

Declared currency: NOK  

Last day including right: 10 May 2023  

Ex-date: 11 May 2023  

Record date: 12 May 2023  

Payment date: 23 May 2023  

Date of approval: 10 May 2023  

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


