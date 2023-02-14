/EIN News/ --

WISeKey Announces the Development of WISe.Social, a New Authenticated Social Media Network Powered by WISeID

Access to the network will be available to all users with a WISeID digital identity; users will be able to share data/ideas and engage with peers through a trusted platform



GENEVA – February 14, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, announced today the development of WISe.Social, a new social media network powered by its WISeID platform.

WISe.Social’s network will not use advertising or collect data from users. It is designed for people and organizations wishing to share data among their ecosystems without the concern of algorithms tracing them and their data.

WISe.Social is based on WISeID, WISeKey’s platform for personal identity and security services using digital certificates and other innovative technologies, with a strong focus on Trust. WISeKey defines digital trust as the confidence users have in a social media platform to protect their information and provide a safe environment for them to create and engage with content.

With the identity verification services of WISeID, users can now securely exchange information with peers based on their identity validation level.

WISeID enables three levels of identity validation:

Basic - where only the email is validated.

Validated - where the full name is confirmed against an identity document.

Validated Pro - where professional details are validated.





WISeKey offers free Basic accounts and the availability to upgrade the account with different pricing models.

The objective of WISe.Social is to integrate identity management and cybersecurity features into a social network platform to effectively control fake information originated by unverified accounts. To that effect, WISeKey developed a new paradigm for social networks embedded with digital identity technology, which employs decentralized processes to create trusted networks and secured ways to exchange information between users through a better mechanism designed for trusted social networks.

WISeID users can register as WISe.Social Testers (a limited number of 10,000 testers will be authorized until final launch in May 2023) and start exchanging information with friends and family at https://wise.social.

About WISeKey

WISeKey, founded in 1999 (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN), is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.



Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

+41 22 594 3000 / info@wisekey.com



WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Val Ferraro

212 836-9633 / vferraro@equityny.com



Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

