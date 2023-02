February 2023 Heavy Equipment and Truck Consignment Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers

1999 JCB 508C Telehandler 2004 Volvo EC20B Mini Excavator 2017 Freightliner Cascadia 125 Conventional Cab / Sleeper Truck Tractor

CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assiter Auctioneers ( www.assiter.com ) announces their first quarter heavy equipment and truck consignment auction is set for Friday, February 17 at 10 am according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.“This first quarter equipment and truck auction includes consignments from XCEL Energy, Municipalities, US Bankruptcy Courts, banks, Credit Unions, corporations, companies, individual consigners and others,” said Assiter. “Don’t get caught short this spring. Make plans to bid and purchase equipment to be ready for the upcoming spring rush.”The February 17 auction features heavy equipment, contractor equipment, vehicles, trucks, recreational vehicles, agricultural machinery, trailers, and much more.Consignments include: Light Equipment & Construction Support, Dumpers/Hoppers, Pressure Washers, Pickups, SUVs, Vans, Commercial & Specialty Trucks, Boom / Crane Trucks, Box Trucks, Buses, Cab & Chassis, Digger Derrick Trucks, Dump Trucks, Mechanics Trucks, Other Specialty Trucks, Refuse Trucks, Truck Tractors Day Cabs, Truck Tractors Sleeper Cabs, Recreational Vehicles / Water, ATV / UTV, Boats & Marine, Carts, Motorcycles, Motorhomes, Trailers, Aerial Lifts, Brooms & Sweepers, Cranes, Excavators, Forklifts / Telehandlers, Motor Graders, Skid Steers, Trenchers, Wheel Loaders, Misc. Equipment Attachments / Buckets, Farm Machinery, Implements, & Livestock Equipment, Tractors, Collector Cars & Special Interest, Landscaping / Lawn & Garden Equipment and moreAdditionally, the First Quarter Small Equipment & Tools Auction is scheduled for Sunday, February 26 and will feature Small Equipment, Contractors Equipment, Power Tools, Personal Property & More. Visit Assiter.com for more information about this auction.For more information about these auctions, connect Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.Assiter.com The auction is conveniently located at the Assiter Auctioneers Auction Facility at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 which is on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas.The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call (844.398.6630) for more information.# # #About Assiter AuctioneersAssiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.About Spanky’s Freedom Car AuctionsHeadquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.