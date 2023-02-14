St. Johnsbury / Leaving the scene of a crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A4001204

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023 at 1750 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 5 / Pumping station Rd, Sutton

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of crash

ACCUSED: Dillan Prue

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/13/2023 at 1750 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to the intersection of US RT 5/ Pumping Station Dr in Sutton, VT, for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole. Witnesses on scene observed the vehicle flee the scene prior to police arrival. Approximately 4 hours later, VSP Derby responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Burton Hill Rd, in Barton. The vehicle matched the description of the first crash. Further investigation led Troopers to finding the operator, Dillan Prue (26) in Barton, VT. Prue was charged for LSA in Caledonia County and this incident is still under investigation pending further charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/17/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.