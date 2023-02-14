St. Johnsbury / Leaving the scene of a crash
CASE#:23A4001204
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023 at 1750 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 5 / Pumping station Rd, Sutton
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of crash
ACCUSED: Dillan Prue
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/13/2023 at 1750 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to the intersection of US RT 5/ Pumping Station Dr in Sutton, VT, for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole. Witnesses on scene observed the vehicle flee the scene prior to police arrival. Approximately 4 hours later, VSP Derby responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Burton Hill Rd, in Barton. The vehicle matched the description of the first crash. Further investigation led Troopers to finding the operator, Dillan Prue (26) in Barton, VT. Prue was charged for LSA in Caledonia County and this incident is still under investigation pending further charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/17/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
