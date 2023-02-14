Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,034 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Leaving the scene of a crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A4001204

TROOPER: David Garces                        

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023 at 1750 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 5 / Pumping station Rd, Sutton

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of crash

 

ACCUSED: Dillan Prue                                            

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/13/2023 at 1750 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to the intersection of US RT 5/ Pumping Station Dr in Sutton, VT, for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole. Witnesses on scene observed the vehicle flee the scene prior to police arrival. Approximately 4 hours later, VSP Derby responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Burton Hill Rd, in Barton. The vehicle matched the description of the first crash. Further investigation led Troopers to finding the operator, Dillan Prue (26) in Barton, VT. Prue was charged for LSA in Caledonia County and this incident is still under investigation pending further charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/17/2023  0830 hours     

COURT: Caledonia County

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Leaving the scene of a crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.