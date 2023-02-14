Dermocosmetics (Industry) Market | Global Outlook Analysis Size ($130.46 Bn), Trend, Growth (11.81%) & Industry Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dermocosmetics Market,” The dermocosmetics market size was valued at $51.10 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $130.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030. Dermocosmetics is a combination of two medical branches i.e., cosmetics and dermatology. Dermocosmetics aids all beauty concerns such as oily skin, dry skin, skin conditions like pimples, acne, marks, blemishes, and others. Evolving role of cosmetics in skin care is primarily due to scientific and technological advancements that have changed our understanding of normal skin physiology and how cosmetics modify the appearance of the skin.

Diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting the complexion, scalp, nails, oral cavity, genital, and others are all covered in the field of modern medicine known as dermocosmetics. Derma products, often known as dermatological products or derma products, are goods used in dermatology. It involves skin-type-specific cosmetic care and beauty products.

KA skin care product must contain active substances whose effectiveness against a specific skin condition has been proven through extensive laboratory research to qualify as a skin dermocosmetics product. Dermocosmetic products are manufactured by key players operating in the market with the goal of restoring skin health. These products provide protection against several skin issues such as natural skin ageing, injury or damage of the skin integrity, skin dehydration, and others.

Awareness among customers towards spending on appearance and shift towards online shopping is boosting revenue growth of the dermocosmetics industry. Consumers nowadays are more concerned with their appearance as it boosts their self-confidence. As a result, they are increasingly preferring to invest more on protecting and brightening their skin by using dermocosmetic products to reduce the signs of aging, wrinkles, acne, and fine lines.

Additionally, customers' busy lifestyles and the most convenient way to buy items through the online shopping platforms is projected to have a significant impact on the performance of the dermocosmetics market over the course of the forecast period. Pollution and other external agents that cause skin damage are also considered as factors driving the dermocosmetics market growth.

Increase in prevalence of skin diseases is the key factor that is projected to drive revenue growth of the global dermocosmetics market during the forecast period. In addition, awareness among customers regarding spending money on appearance and shift towards e-commerce is boosting revenue growth of the dermocosmetics market. However, lagging awareness among the people and government regulations associated with dermocosmetics are factors expected to hamper the market revenue growth during the projection time. On the contrary, use of natural ingredients such as aloe vera, allantoin, papaya, or other natural soothing substances in dermocosmetics products is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for key players to maintain pace of the dermocosmetics market in the upcoming years.

Among the analyzed regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest revenue in the market by the end of 2021, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Rising prevalence of skin diseases and increasing awareness among the population regarding skincare are the key factors responsible for leading position of Asia-Pacific in the global dermocosmetics market.

Based on product, the skin care segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The haircare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the skin segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hair segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the pharmacy and retail stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the clinics, medical spas, and salons segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospital segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analysed in the global dermocosmetics market report include AbbVie, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Estée Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GALDERMA, Procter & , Shiseido Company, and ZO Skin Health Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global dermocosmetics market. These market players have made remarkable use of numerous strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry, and to establish a competitive edge in the market. The report assists in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

