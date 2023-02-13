Senate Approves Measures to Attract, Develop, and Retain Greater Diversity of New York State Educators

Senator John Liu, Chair of the Senate Committee on NYC Education and Bill Sponsor, said, “Our students’ educators should reflect the diversity of our student body, and Grow Your Own programs offer a proven approach to both recruiting good teachers and promoting an environment that cultivates better ideas, better outcomes, and brighter futures for all. If we are to truly ensure our schools are representative of the school population, we should always look to provide diverse, culturally responsive, community-based educators of color in order to best advance achievement for all students.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Jabari Brisport said, “As a Black boy, I had a total of just one Black male teacher my entire time from kindergarten through high school. When I became a teacher myself, I learned that just 2% of teachers nationwide are Black men. We know that when BIPOC students have teachers who look like them it improves educational outcomes, and we also know that time alone is not resolving the lack of diversity in our education workforce. We must proactively develop strategies to open the door for more people of color to become teachers and to be supported once they do.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Robert Jackson said, "We have a responsibility to ensure that our teachers reflect the diversity of the students they serve, which is why I am committed to addressing New York's teacher diversity problem. There is a burden on teachers of color to support students of color who look to them as leaders and role models, and this disparity can leave them feeling unsupported among peers. Passing legislation like my bill S1988 is a step in the right direction as it will allocate resources to ensure all children in New York State receive a quality education. I am proud to be part of a senate majority committed to this issue."

Bill Sponsor Kevin Parker said, "As diverse as our state is, the fact that our teaching staff does not adequately reflect the linguistic diversity of our students is a major shortfall. We know that language barriers are one the greatest hindrances to a student's success and can make young learners feel ostracized within their own communities. My bill to establish the The Bilingual Teachers of Tomorrow Program would directly address this discrepancy, and ensure that New York schools are equipped to connect with students of all backgrounds. This legislation will allow students to better connect with their teachers and retain information as it relates to their studies”

Bill Sponsor Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “Education is a powerful equalizer, and there are more than 250,000 public school teachers working each day with the next generation of New York State’s leaders. Studies have shown that students better identify with teachers with shared experiences that reflect the communities they serve. S. 1192 will help ensure that the percentage of teachers from Communities of Color, currently only twenty percent, will continue to increase.”