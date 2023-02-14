Aircraft Filters Market Size to hit USD 1182.8 Million, At 4.0% CAGR, Globally, by 2030 |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Short replacement cycle of aircraft filters is a significant factor driving global aircraft filters market revenue growth

Aircraft Filters Market Size – USD 824.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.0%, Market Trends – Rising demand for military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft filters market size is expected to reach USD 1182.8 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.0% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for military UAVs can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of aircraft filters. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are planes without a human pilot or other passengers. UAVs, often known as drones, can be totally or partially autonomous, but they are typically flown by a human pilot from a distance. The public debate on the use of drones in warfare and surveillance has benefited from RAND research. In the past ten years, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have emerged as the most promising area in the global military/aerospace industry. This has created enormous opportunities for the development of new pilotless aircraft models as well as a wide range of novel, highly advanced electronics.

Emphasis on reducing energy use is a current trend in the market. Manufacturers need to produce more air filters to fulfill demand, but they also need to use as little energy as possible to support environmental sustainability efforts. Lowering a filter's level of pressure drop lowers its energy consumption.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1467

Historically, an industrial air filter required a significant amount of pressure drop to operate well. Therefore, manufacturers innovated to develop filtration technologies that gave lower inherent pressure drops while still filtering smaller particles to meet energy reduction goals while keeping satisfactory filtration. Manufacturers have altered numerous outward and interior features of aircraft to comply with escalating legislative mandates for lower greenhouse gas emissions. These modifications specifically affect cooling systems, powertrain technologies, and the overall aerodynamics of the aircraft. As a result, there is now less area for air filters in the engine compartment.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Safran, Honeywell International, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Porvair PLC, Filteration Group, Camfil, Pall Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corp, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Swift Filters, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft filters market on the basis of application, type, platform, sales channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Engine

Cabin Air Filtration System

Avionics Cooling System

Hydraulic System

Pneumatic System

Fuel System

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Air Filters

Liquid Filters

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-filters-market

Key highlights of this research report:

On 22 October 2021, in China's Shunde (Foshan City), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (FFT) announced the opening of a new manufacturing site. The brand-new international center for research, development, and production will make filters for air purifiers among other things. Greater health consciousness and a rise in the demand for air and water purifiers are the driving forces behind the investment. For Freudenberg, China is a strategic market. Since so many of their clients are headquartered there, they must have a local presence as well.

The cabin air filtration system segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The use of a cabin air filtering system has several advantages. To pressurize the cabin and meet the regulatory requirement of 0.25 kg/min (0.55lb/min) per person, about 50% of the cabin's air is recirculated and mixed with new air from the engines (bleed air). The air delivered into the cabin in a typical commercial cabin air recirculation system is roughly split into 50% filtered, recirculated air and 50% outside air from either the engine's compressor stage (also known as ‘bleed air’) or the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU). High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters were introduced on board to maintain the required level of cabin air quality and to provide superior standards of protection against dust, fibers, allergies, and germs (which include viruses and bacteria).

The air filters segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Standard equipment on airplanes includes high-performance HEPA filters, similar to those used in operating rooms at medical facilities. In the United States, HEPA stands for ‘High-Efficiency Particulate Air,’ but in the United Kingdom, it stands for ‘High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestor.’ A HEPA filter is an illustration of a mechanical air filter. It pushes air through a fine mesh to catch harmful particles that individuals do not wish to breathe. Pollen and dander are examples of these particles, but they can also include more harmful substances such as viruses and diseases. HEPA filters, such as those found on board aircraft, are capable of removing over 99 percent of viruses and other germs from the air.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1467

The professional intelligence study on the Aircraft Filters market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What market size will 2031 be, and what growth rate will it experience?

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Aircraft Filters market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Aircraft Filters market?

What are the main issues facing the global Aircraft Filters market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

Benefits of Purchasing Aircraft Filters Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Buy Now the Exclusive Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1467

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Warehouse Management System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/warehouse-management-system-market

Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/personalized-therapy-biosimulation-market

5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-millimeter-wave-repeater-market

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiofrequency-based-devices-market

Electromagnetic Weapons Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electromagnetic-weapons-market

Graph Database Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/graph-database-market

High Precision Asphere Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-precision-asphere-market

Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedics-diagnostic-devices-market

Space Launch Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/space-launch-services-market

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diphenylmethane-diisocyanate-market

Sulfate Free Shampoo Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sulfate-free-shampoo-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Aircraft Filters Market Size Worth USD 1182.8 Million in 2030