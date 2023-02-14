Outdoor Fitness Equipment Industry (Market) Hits $1.8 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Outdoor fitness equipment Market,” The outdoor fitness equipment market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Customers in emerging nations such as India and Brazil are likely to be drawn in by innovative types of outdoor exercise equipment with a variety of functions. The developed markets, on the other hand, are expected to be driven by high-end equipment with sophisticated and advanced user interaction

Key Take Away

Action Series segment dominates the Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Outdoor Gyms segment dominates the Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America dominates the Outdoor Fitness Equipment Market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Obesity is caused by sedentary lifestyles, lack of time for physical activity, and consumption of unhealthy food across the world. One of the primary factors driving the growth of the m, particularly in the developed regions such as Europe, is the growing incidence of obesity. Moreover, rise in the number of outdoor gymnasiums and fitness center providers offering a variety of equipment and free to low-cost workout fees has boosted the number of people using outdoor fitness facilities, thus contributing toward the outdoor fitness equipment market growth. Furthermore, key players in the global market are developing new equipment to provide a better experience, which is expected to foster the outdoor fitness equipment market opportunities for growth.

According to the outdoor fitness equipment market analysis, by application, the outdoor gym gained a major share in 2020, and is expected to sustain its market share during the outdoor fitness equipment market forecast period, with a CAGR of 4.1%. As outdoor gyms are the most common place that consumers prefers to work out and the outdoor gym offers an access to heavy weight equipment that are used by the bodybuilders to train, which fuels the outdoor fitness equipment market growth.

Region wise, North America dominated the outdoor fitness equipment market in 2020, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8%, as a higher percentage of population prefers to visit outdoor gym and workout in North American countries.

The players operating in the global outdoor fitness equipment industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their outdoor fitness equipment market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Landscape Structures Inc., Beckmann, SportsPlay Equipment, Inc., Wicksteed Leisure Ltd, PlayCore Inc., Outdoor Fitness, Inc., Proludic Ltd., Xccent, Inc., the Great Outdoor Gym Company Ltd., and Kompan, Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Action Series

Heavy duty Series

Regular Series

By Application

Public Institution

Fitness Park and Trails

Government Fitness Centers

Outdoor Gyms

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA



Key Market Players

Kompan. A/S

Landscape Structures Inc.

Outdoor Fitness, Inc.

PlayCore Inc.

Proludic Ltd

SportsPlay Equipment, Inc

Stayfit Health and Fitness World Private Limited

The Great Outdoor Gym Company Ltd

Wicksteed Leisure Ltd

Xccent, Inc

