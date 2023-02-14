Rapid Growth of Pet Food Packaging Market Valuation Worth $17.1 Billion with CAGR of 5.2% Forecast by 2031
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pet Food Packaging Market refers to the industry involved in producing and distributing packaging materials for pet food products. This includes a range of packaging options such as bags, pouches, cans, and containers, which are designed to protect and preserve the quality of pet food. The market is driven by the growth of the pet food industry and the increasing demand for convenient, safe, and eco-friendly packaging solutions.
The global pet food packaging market size was valued at $10.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $17.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.
With a focus on sustainability and innovative designs, the pet food packaging market is expected to continue to evolve and adapt to changing consumer preferences and market trends.
Leading market players in the global Pet Food Packaging market include:
Crown Holdings
Amcor Plc
Mondi plc
Sonoco Products Company
Berry Global Group Inc
WINPAK LTD.
American Packaging Corporation
Constantia Flexibles Group
Proampac
Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study contains an analytical representation of the Pet Food Packaging market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Pet Food Packaging market.
The Pet Food Packaging market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.
The present market forecast is quantitatively examined from 2021-2031 to target the financial capability.
Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.
Pet Food Packaging Market Segmentation:
Material Type
Paper and Paperboard
Plastic
Metal
Others
Food Type
Dry Food
Wet Food
Others
