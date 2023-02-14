Service Delivery Automation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Service Delivery Automation Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Service Delivery Automation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

February 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Service Delivery Automation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the service delivery automation market. As per TBRC’s service delivery automation market forecast, the service delivery automation market size is expected to grow to $20.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.6%.

The growing usage of automation solutions is expected to propel the growth of the service delivery automation market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest service delivery automation market share. Major players in the service delivery automation market include CA Technologies, Celaton Ltd., Exilant Technologies Pvt. Ltd., IPsoft Inc., Openspan Pvt. Ltd., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Arago Technology Ltd..

Trending Service Delivery Automation Market Trend

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the service delivery automation market. Major companies operating in the service delivery automation market are focused on developing new and innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, UiPath, a US-based software company launched a new Automation as a Service that is available on the Finastra cloud, a UK-based software company, that would be made available to the company's thousands of banks, credit unions, and financial institution clients. Banks that use the UiPath "Automation in a Box" managed service can digitize more quickly, expand their core services, and concentrate more resources on services geared toward their customers. With this solution, UiPath and its partners would be able to design, install, deploy, run, and maintain automated processes with the new service, allowing the banking industry to benefit from automation's power as well as the security and compliance of cloud-based infrastructure from Finastra, a top pure-play provider of financial services software.

Service Delivery Automation Market Segments

• By Type: IT Process Automation, Business Process Automation

• By Component: Software, Services

• By User Type: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

• By Industry Vertical: Bfsi, Healthcare, Travel, Hospitality And Leisure, It And Telecom, Manufacturing, Transport And Logistics, Retail, Others Vertical Industry

• By Geography: The global service delivery automation global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Service delivery automation refers to a broad range of technologically assisted human tasks that are integrated into business or IT processes. Service delivery automation is used in achieving multi-dimensional visibility into businesses and helps streamline the service process.

Service Delivery Automation Global Market Report 2023 covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Service Delivery Automation Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides service delivery automation global market analysis, service delivery automation global market forecast and insights on service delivery automation global market size, drivers and trends, service delivery automation global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and service delivery automation global market growth across geographies. The service delivery automation global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

