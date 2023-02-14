Security Cameras Market 2022 Highlights, Recent Trends, Market Growth And Opportunities Till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand from smart cities project is a key factor driving security cameras market revenue growth

Security Cameras Market Size – USD 6.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%, Market Trends – Integration of IoT in wireless security cameras” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global security cameras market size was USD 6.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Security cameras market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increased government spending on security systems and integration of IoT in wireless security cameras. In addition, increasing number of security cameras is growing globally so that governments can monitor their population. Deployment of millions of surveillance cameras in cities across continents, however, is causing worry among individuals who believe that their privacy is being compromised.

Rising demand for intelligent video surveillance in public places, commercial buildings, public transit, and other locations, as well as rise of Internet of Things (IoT), is expected to accelerate integration of security cameras. CCTV systems provide humans with a clearer picture of security situation to reduce unwanted incidents. However, CCTV cameras have the ability to show and capture video footage, which are powerless to intervene because they cannot grasp what they are seeing.

In addition, Internet of Things (IoT) technology connects network-enabled cameras to additional equipment and software to transform security surveillance into intelligent security and safety management. Video surveillance systems will no longer merely provide footage that must be monitored on a regular basis by people. There are presently machines that can gather and analyze video data at the same time, providing security administrators with significant insights rather than a single piece of information.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Security Cameras market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some major companies operating in the global market report include Vivint, Inc., ADT, SimpliSafe, Inc., Brinks Home, Skylinkhome, SAMSUNG, Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC, Arlo, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dahua Technology USA Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Panasonic Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The IP-based system segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. An IP camera, or an Internet protocol camera, is a form of digital security camera that collects and transmits video data via an IP network, which is frequently employed in surveillance. IP cameras, with analog Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, require only a local network and no local recording hardware. IP cameras access network in same manner as computers and telephones. Based on camera model, an IP camera can capture high-definition video with a resolution of up to 16 megapixels. Each IP camera is fitted with a processing chip that compresses recorded video while it is being captured.

The outdoor segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Outdoor surveillance cameras are a great way to protect families and property. Customers have a variety of alternatives available to them when it comes to adding to an existing surveillance system or finding affordable home security systems. Video quality of many security camera solutions in the market is constantly increasing.

The city infrastructure segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. When implementing a smart city project, crime prevention and response is one of the primary drivers, providing authorities to real-time surveillance that can detect and recognize incidents and manage them as they occur.

The North America market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021 due to increasing use of IoT in smart homes. Consumers are replacing traditional mountable Wi-Fi cameras with smart security cameras to improve the security of their properties. Many homes area have installed advanced smart security cameras because of their ease of installation and widespread availability. Increasing consumer awareness about issues of personal safety opens up new opportunities for security cameras.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Security Cameras market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global security cameras market based on system type, camera resolution, type, application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Analog System

IP based Systems

Camera Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Non-HD

Full HD

Ultra HD

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

City Infrastructure

Commercial

Institutional

Others

Regional Landscape section of the Security Cameras report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

