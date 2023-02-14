Introducing the Next Generation SPP-330III Receipt Printer to BIXOLON's Growing POS Line-up

An Affordable, Highly Functional Receipt and Ticket Printer

BIXOLON Co.,Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of advanced Mobile, Label and POS printers, today announced the launch of the next generation SRP-330III Receipt Printer. An economic, durable, 3-inch (80 mm) Direct Thermal Receipt and Ticket printer which produces print speeds of up to 250 mm/sec at either 180 dpi or 203 dpi print resolution with a 128 Mb SDRAM, 64 Mb Flash memory. The SRP-330III offers paper saving functionality with the ability to reduce a receipt length by 25% through its unified utility which requires no need to change the customer's original software.

Sporting an ergonomic design for stand-alone or vertical printing, with an optional partition for optional 2-inch or 3-inch printing; The SRP-330III provides high print reliability of 150 km TPH and a 1.5 million cuts Auto Cutter. All paired with the optional B-melodist with the choice of melodies for one-time or repeated alarm for instant order notifications.

The SRP-330III POS printer is also supplied as either a Triple Interface (USB + Ethernet + Serial) or Dual Interface (USB + Serial or Parallel). It is also compatible with market-leading programming languages and is supported by an extensive range of drivers and SDKs. Which is all bundled with a 2-year warranty as standard.

"Watching the evolving POS market, BIXOLON has built upon the foundations of the highly successful SRP-330II, boosting its functionality and speed to produce the next generation SRP-330III," cites John Kim, Marketing Director, BIXOLON Global. "This latest addition provides customers with a highly functional POS printer at a competitive price point."

