Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,955 in the last 365 days.

Introducing the Next Generation SPP-330III Receipt Printer to BIXOLON's Growing POS Line-up

An Affordable, Highly Functional Receipt and Ticket Printer

TORRANCE, Calif. (PRWEB) February 14, 2023

BIXOLON Co.,Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of advanced Mobile, Label and POS printers, today announced the launch of the next generation SRP-330III Receipt Printer. An economic, durable, 3-inch (80 mm) Direct Thermal Receipt and Ticket printer which produces print speeds of up to 250 mm/sec at either 180 dpi or 203 dpi print resolution with a 128 Mb SDRAM, 64 Mb Flash memory. The SRP-330III offers paper saving functionality with the ability to reduce a receipt length by 25% through its unified utility which requires no need to change the customer's original software.

Sporting an ergonomic design for stand-alone or vertical printing, with an optional partition for optional 2-inch or 3-inch printing; The SRP-330III provides high print reliability of 150 km TPH and a 1.5 million cuts Auto Cutter. All paired with the optional B-melodist with the choice of melodies for one-time or repeated alarm for instant order notifications.

The SRP-330III POS printer is also supplied as either a Triple Interface (USB + Ethernet + Serial) or Dual Interface (USB + Serial or Parallel). It is also compatible with market-leading programming languages and is supported by an extensive range of drivers and SDKs. Which is all bundled with a 2-year warranty as standard.

"Watching the evolving POS market, BIXOLON has built upon the foundations of the highly successful SRP-330II, boosting its functionality and speed to produce the next generation SRP-330III," cites John Kim, Marketing Director, BIXOLON Global. "This latest addition provides customers with a highly functional POS printer at a competitive price point."

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at http://www.Bixolon.com or contact your local sales representative.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/introducing_the_next_generation_spp_330iii_receipt_printer_to_bixolons_growing_pos_line_up/prweb19166758.htm

You just read:

Introducing the Next Generation SPP-330III Receipt Printer to BIXOLON's Growing POS Line-up

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.