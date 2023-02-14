Wireless POS Terminal Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wireless POS terminal market. As per TBRC’s wireless POS terminal market forecast, the eless pos terminal market size is expected to grow to $18.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Increasing e-commerce transactions are expected to propel the growth of the wireless POS terminal market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest wireless POS terminal market share. Major players in the wireless POS terminal market include Elavon Inc., VeriFone Inc., Fiserv Inc., PAX Global Technology Limited, NCR Corporation, iVeri Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd., Cegid SA, Squirrel Systems.

Trending Wireless POS Terminal Market Trend

Product advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the wireless POS terminal market. Major companies operating in the wireless POS terminal market are focused on developing new solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2021, PAX Global Technology, a China-based electronic payment point of sale terminal and E-payment terminal solution provider, launched the PAX E-Series of all-in-one POS and payment systems for the retail and hospitality verticals. The E-series combines a cash register with a payment terminal and is driven by Android. The solution allows contactless, chip and pin, and QR code payments in addition to traditional payments.

Wireless POS Terminal Market Segments

• By Type: Portable Countertop and PIN Pad, mPOS, Smart POS, Mini POS, Smart Mobile Dongle

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Technology: NFC Terminal, Non-NFC Terminal

• By Application: Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse or Distribution, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global wireless POS terminal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A wireless POS terminal refers to functions similarly to a wired terminal but with the extra flexibility of accepting payments in non-traditional settings. A point-of-sale (POS) terminal is a piece of hardware used in retail establishments to handle card payments. Hardware includes inbuilt software for reading magnetic strips on credit and debit cards. The wireless POS terminals are used for processing card payments at retail locations.

Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Wireless POS Terminal Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wireless POS terminal global market size, drivers and trends, wireless POS terminal global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and wireless POS terminal global market growth across geographies. The wireless POS terminal market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



