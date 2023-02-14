O-Nitroacetophenone Market Size to Boost USD 120 Million By 2027 | CAGR 4.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increases the demand for agrochemicals, in turn boosting the O-Nitroacetophenone Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The O-Nitroacetophenone Market size is forecast to reach US$120 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. O-nitroacetophenone is a liquid with clear yellow color with a molecular formula C8H7NO3. It is also known as acetophenone 2-nitro, 2'-nitroacetophenone, 2-acetylnitrobenzene, and methyl 2-nitrophenyl ketone. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

1. Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global o-nitroacetophenone market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for o-nitroacetophenone in chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

2. The significant growth in demand and production of agrochemicals is driving the growth of global o-nitroacetophenone market.

3. O-nitroacetophenone plays a significant role as a pharmaceutical intermediate. The surge in development of global pharmaceutical industry is providing ample growth opportunities to the market players operating in global o-nitroacetophenone market.



Segmental Analysis:



1. The Agrochemical segment held the largest o-nitroacetophenone market share in 2021, with a share of over 24%. O-nitroacetophenone is extensively used as an intermediate in a wide range of applications. It is mainly utilized as raw material in organic synthesis and agrochemicals. Moreover, it is used in agrochemicals such as pesticides and biocidal products.

2. Asia Pacific held the largest o-nitroacetophenone market share in 2021, with a share of 37%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for o-nitroacetophenone in several end use industries in this region across pharmaceutical, chemical, textile, and agriculture, etc. The presence of numerous developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia including others are the major countries supporting the growth of the market.

3. The pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period in the global o-nitroacetophenone market. O-nitroacetophenone is extensively used in organic synthesis and intermediate in pharmaceutical. The global increase in several diseases, need for continuous supply of medicine, and increase in medicine production is supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the O-Nitroacetophenone Industry are -



1. Cleanchem Laboratories

2. Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical Co., Ltd.

3. Lianyungang Ziyan

4. Vineeth Chemicals

5. Alfa Aesar



