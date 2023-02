Protein Supplements Market Size Worth US$ 36.3 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 7.8%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Protein Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," The global protein supplements market size reached US$ 22.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2023-2028.Protein supplements are intended to improve exercise recovery, increase muscle mass and enhance performance. Protein is considered to be an essential component of the human diet as it provides vital nutrients that aid in muscle repairing and boosting the immune system due to its composition of various types of amino acids. Consequently, protein supplements are mainly consumed by recreationally active adults, athletes and soldiers to improve their nutrient intake and muscle growth. Their intake also helps in enhancing the adaptive response to resistance training and yielding beneficial effects on muscle metabolism while maximizing the anabolic reactions of skeletal muscle in individuals.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-supplements-market/requestsample Global Protein Supplements Market Trends:The global market is primarily driven by the growing health consciousness among individuals. Coupled with the changing dietary patterns and the shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses, this is providing a boost to the demand for protein supplements. This is further supported by the rising awareness regarding the benefits of protein that has led to the growing consumer expenditure on health and wellness products. Along with this, the increasing popularity of gym culture and fitness activities in order to lead a healthy lifestyle among individuals is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, several leading players are heavily investing in the launching of innovative product variants infused with diversified flavors, which is gaining widespread prominence among individuals. Additionally, continuous improvements in the e-commerce sector, the advent of home delivery models and the growing popularity of social media are acting as major growth-inducing factors. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market.Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6005&flag=C The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, source, application, distribution channel and geography.List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:Abbott LaboratoriesAmwayDymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands)Glanbia PLCGNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group)Herbalife International of America Inc.Iovate Health Sciences Inc.Makers Nutrition LLCMelaleuca Inc.Nestlé S.AQuest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.)Weider Global Nutrition LLC.The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, source, application, distribution channel and geography.Breakup by Type:CaseinWhey ProteinEgg ProteinSoy ProteinOthersBreakup by Form:Protein PowderProtein BarsReady to DrinkOthersBreakup by Source:Animal-BasedPlant-BasedBreakup by Application:Sports NutritionFunctional FoodBreakup by Distribution Channel:Supermarkets and HypermarketsOnline StoresDirect to Customers (DTC)OthersBreakup by Geography:North America (U.S. & Canada)Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)Middle East & AfricaKey highlights of the report:Market Performance (2017-2022)Market Outlook (2023- 2028)Porter’s Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Other ReportAbout UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.