Protein Supplements Market Size Worth US$ 36.3 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 7.8%
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Protein Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," The global protein supplements market size reached US$ 22.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2023-2028.
Protein supplements are intended to improve exercise recovery, increase muscle mass and enhance performance. Protein is considered to be an essential component of the human diet as it provides vital nutrients that aid in muscle repairing and boosting the immune system due to its composition of various types of amino acids. Consequently, protein supplements are mainly consumed by recreationally active adults, athletes and soldiers to improve their nutrient intake and muscle growth. Their intake also helps in enhancing the adaptive response to resistance training and yielding beneficial effects on muscle metabolism while maximizing the anabolic reactions of skeletal muscle in individuals.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-supplements-market/requestsample
Global Protein Supplements Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the growing health consciousness among individuals. Coupled with the changing dietary patterns and the shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses, this is providing a boost to the demand for protein supplements. This is further supported by the rising awareness regarding the benefits of protein that has led to the growing consumer expenditure on health and wellness products. Along with this, the increasing popularity of gym culture and fitness activities in order to lead a healthy lifestyle among individuals is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, several leading players are heavily investing in the launching of innovative product variants infused with diversified flavors, which is gaining widespread prominence among individuals. Additionally, continuous improvements in the e-commerce sector, the advent of home delivery models and the growing popularity of social media are acting as major growth-inducing factors. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6005&flag=C
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, source, application, distribution channel and geography.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Abbott Laboratories
Amway
Dymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands)
Glanbia PLC
GNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group)
Herbalife International of America Inc.
Iovate Health Sciences Inc.
Makers Nutrition LLC
Melaleuca Inc.
Nestlé S.A
Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.)
Weider Global Nutrition LLC.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, source, application, distribution channel and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Casein
Whey Protein
Egg Protein
Soy Protein
Others
Breakup by Form:
Protein Powder
Protein Bars
Ready to Drink
Others
Breakup by Source:
Animal-Based
Plant-Based
Breakup by Application:
Sports Nutrition
Functional Food
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Online Stores
Direct to Customers (DTC)
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/581416964/china-tea-market-size-2022-industry-share-growth-price-trends-and-forecast-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583589445/fish-oil-market-size-share-growth-analysis-price-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584288312/india-tea-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590816995/dairy-protein-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/600756154/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/603756490/superfoods-market-size-share-growth-and-research-report-2022-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Anand Ranjan
Protein supplements are intended to improve exercise recovery, increase muscle mass and enhance performance. Protein is considered to be an essential component of the human diet as it provides vital nutrients that aid in muscle repairing and boosting the immune system due to its composition of various types of amino acids. Consequently, protein supplements are mainly consumed by recreationally active adults, athletes and soldiers to improve their nutrient intake and muscle growth. Their intake also helps in enhancing the adaptive response to resistance training and yielding beneficial effects on muscle metabolism while maximizing the anabolic reactions of skeletal muscle in individuals.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-supplements-market/requestsample
Global Protein Supplements Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the growing health consciousness among individuals. Coupled with the changing dietary patterns and the shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses, this is providing a boost to the demand for protein supplements. This is further supported by the rising awareness regarding the benefits of protein that has led to the growing consumer expenditure on health and wellness products. Along with this, the increasing popularity of gym culture and fitness activities in order to lead a healthy lifestyle among individuals is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, several leading players are heavily investing in the launching of innovative product variants infused with diversified flavors, which is gaining widespread prominence among individuals. Additionally, continuous improvements in the e-commerce sector, the advent of home delivery models and the growing popularity of social media are acting as major growth-inducing factors. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6005&flag=C
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, source, application, distribution channel and geography.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Abbott Laboratories
Amway
Dymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands)
Glanbia PLC
GNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group)
Herbalife International of America Inc.
Iovate Health Sciences Inc.
Makers Nutrition LLC
Melaleuca Inc.
Nestlé S.A
Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.)
Weider Global Nutrition LLC.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, source, application, distribution channel and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Casein
Whey Protein
Egg Protein
Soy Protein
Others
Breakup by Form:
Protein Powder
Protein Bars
Ready to Drink
Others
Breakup by Source:
Animal-Based
Plant-Based
Breakup by Application:
Sports Nutrition
Functional Food
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Online Stores
Direct to Customers (DTC)
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/581416964/china-tea-market-size-2022-industry-share-growth-price-trends-and-forecast-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/583589445/fish-oil-market-size-share-growth-analysis-price-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584288312/india-tea-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590816995/dairy-protein-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/600756154/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/603756490/superfoods-market-size-share-growth-and-research-report-2022-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here