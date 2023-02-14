Submit Release
LOCAL,AWAY RAISES $1M PRE-SEED TO SOLVE YOUR LOCAL STYLE DILEMMAS IN REAL TIME

Influencers are GenZ’s new search engine, and LocalAway is leaning into local search to solve location and situational-based dressing queries, as a first-of-its-kind digital social shopping platform that utilizes cutting-edge video technology.

The funds will be used for the beta launch of the LocalAway digital social shopping platform that empowers GenZ and Millennial influencers to be their own boss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LocalAway, a first-of-its-kind digital social shopping platform, today announced the company has closed a Pre-Seed round of funding for $1 million, bringing the fashion platform to audiences for the first-time ever.

LocalAway utilizes cutting-edge video technology and a worldwide network of “Styletrotters” to oﬀer an assortment of shoppable livestreams with content that solves location and situational-based fashion dilemmas. The novel approach to online shopping aims to empower GenZ and Millennial influencers to be their own boss. As Styletrotters share their take on products, LocalAway gives them the tools to monetize their content.

LocalAway has been onboarding a fashion-focused community and a worldwide community of fashion creators for several months. Sign up and response rates have defied expectations, climbing at a 200% growth rate and reaching its current audience of over 15 million users.

The platform is free to join and members are incentivized to sign up to receive discounts and perks by referring others. The first batch of members will also receive extra rewards as a special thank you for early sign up.

Coinciding with the funding news, the company has equally welcomes Doug Deluca, Co Executive Producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in an advisory role.

Julia Peter’s, a fashion technology and AI expert, was inspired to launch LocalAway following over a decade of experience between Sony, Google, and Facebook AI.

"We are so excited to introduce LocalAway and the timing could not feel more right,” said Julia, Founder and CEO. “We’re here and ready to cater to the strong consumer demand for online shopping with a real-time localized twist, as well as to strengthen the incredible landscape that is the creator economy.”

For more information and to sign up, visit our website and download the app . We are building our community with early adopters and fashion-focused folks. That means it may take a few weeks to be invited, but it’s well worth the wait.

About LocalAway
LocalAway is a first-of-its-kind digital social shopping platform that solves location and situational-based fashion dilemmas via a network of influential Styletrotters. As they share their take on products, LocalAway gives them the tools to monetize their business.

Madeline Elizabeth
Local, Away
Madeline@LocalAway.com
