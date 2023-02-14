PALA CASINO ESTABLISHES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NASCAR AND RFK RACING/PRNewswire/

PALA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming Pala Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 26th in Fontana, CA, kicks off a new partnership between Pala Casino, NASCAR, and RFK Racing.

"We thank NASCAR for their warm embrace of Pala Casino as the Title Sponsor of this NASCAR Cup Series race, The Pala Casino 400," said Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino at a recent press conference. "Casinos and racing have a lot in common: ACTION", said Buro. "Pala Casino has spinning 'reels' and NASCAR has spinning 'wheels' – they both spin fast, the experience at both venues is thrilling, and they both create winners."

This race, scheduled for Feb. 26, 2023, is the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season and is the highly anticipated follow-up to the DAYTONA 500.

Adding to this partnership is Chris Buescher's No. 17 RFK Ford which will carry Pala Casino colors when the green flag waves to start the race. "Our fans will quickly notice the enthusiasm Pala Casino brings to the table," said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. "Pala Casino, NASCAR, The Auto Club Speedway and RFK Racing is a winning combination."

"The Pala Casino team and the Pala Band of Mission Indians are very proud to sponsor this NASCAR Cup Series race. We look forward to enjoying many more years together," said Buro.

Tickets for the Pala Casino 400 are on sale now at www.autoclubspeedway.com.

Pala Casino is conveniently located off 1-5 and Highway 76 and is easily accessible from all counties in Southern California. For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, www.facebook.com/palacasino, or www.twitter.com/palacasino.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty's Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About Auto Club Speedway

Located 50 miles east of Los Angeles in Fontana, Auto Club Speedway is California's premier motorsports facility, hosting over 320 days of track activity each year including a NASCAR Cup Series weekend. The two-mile D-shaped oval is one of the fastest tracks on the NASCAR circuit. The Speedway is also home to numerous movie, television and commercial productions, photo shoots, new car testing, club racing and a variety of racing schools. For more information on events at Auto Club Speedway, call 1-800-944-RACE (7223), visit www.AutoClubSpeedway.com or download the new NASCAR Tracks App at www.autoclubspeedway.com/nascar-tracks-app/

About RFK

RFK Racing, in its 35th season of competition in 2022, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport's most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner himself in the NASCAR Truck Series, joins the ownership fold while piloting the iconic No. 6 Ford, and brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and English Premier League's Liverpool F.C., to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About Pala Casino Spa Resort

As SoCal's Entertainment Capital, Pala Casino Spa Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino including an expansive gaming floor with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 9 restaurants, two lounges, 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater and luxury hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala Casino's wide variety of HD premium sporting events enhance an exciting collection of live bands daily at both indoor and outdoor venues. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.

About Fred A. Buro

Fred A. Buro, CEO of Pala Casino, has over 25 years of experience operating complex casino resorts, racinos, riverboats, tribal casinos, gaming companies with multiple properties in multiple states, and more. He is known for his marketing prowess and specializes in market assessment, business transformation, and performance perfection. Fred has significant expertise in Stressed Asset Management and has held CEO, CMO, and COO positions for several gaming companies in predatory, highly taxed jurisdictions, which in part is responsible for his avant-garde approach to optimizing performance and re-positioning assets quickly to increase revenue and profitability while developing a path to long term viability.

SOURCE Pala Casino Spa Resort