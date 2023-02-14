Railroad Work Prompts Closure of SR 317 (Apison Pike) at University Drive in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – From at 8:00 am to 6:00 pm ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Norfolk Southern will perform a closure at the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive in Hamilton County. A signed detour will be in place directing drivers around the closure. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays.

