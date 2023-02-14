Submit Release
Instant Pot Explosion Lawsuit Filed in Indiana

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers.

Johnson//Becker filed the Complaint against manufacturer Instant Brands, on behalf of Joshua Summers, alleging that a defective Instant Pot pressure cooker burned him when the lid opened with "built-up pressure, heat, and steam still inside the unit."

The pressure cooker explosion occurred despite Instant Pot's claims about the "safety" of its product, which should allegedly "automatically lock to prevent opening the cooker" while still pressurized. Mr. Summers, a resident of Richmond, Indiana, suffered his injuries in January 2021. The Complaint alleges the Instant Pot manufacturer knew or should have known of its product's dangerous defects, yet "continues to generate a substantial profit from the sale of its pressure cookers, demonstrating a callous, reckless, willful, and depraved indifference to the health, safety, and welfare" of its customers. Johnson//Becker has represented more than 100 people injured by an exploding Instant Pot pressure cooker.

This lawsuit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Adam J. Kress, and Anna R. Rick of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding member of Johnson//Becker, PLLC. Michael and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

