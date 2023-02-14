Roadzen, Inc., a Leading Global Insurance Technology Company, Announces Plans to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Merger with Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp.

Roadzen's mission is to transform the insurance experience for drivers around the world by giving them lower premiums, on-road safety and seamless claim processing.

Roadzen has built a pioneering technology platform that uses telematics, computer vision and artificial intelligence ("AI") to transform the insurance value chain - across underwriting, distribution and claims - called the Roadzen "Insurance as a Service" ("IaaS") platform.

Roadzen's technology and insurance distribution licenses in major global markets place the company at the epicenter of the digital revolution in auto insurance.

The proceeds of the transaction are expected to accelerate Roadzen's investment in its sales and growth initiatives and its technology and allow it to pursue additional strategic M&A opportunities.

The transaction values Roadzen at a pre-money equity value of $683 million and is expected to provide up to $204 million in cash proceeds, assuming no redemptions by Vahanna's public shareholders and prior to the payment of transaction expenses.

The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.

Roadzen, Inc. ("Roadzen"), a global insurance technology company, and Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. ("Vahanna") VHNA, a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Roadzen Inc. and expects to be listed on Nasdaq. The transaction reflects a pre-money equity value for Roadzen of approximately $683 million. The merger is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Roadzen's CEO Rohan Malhotra will continue to lead the combined company following the closing of the transaction.

Roadzen Overview

Roadzen is a leading insurance technology company on a mission to transform global auto insurance powered by advanced AI. At the heart of Roadzen's mission is its commitment to create transparency, efficiency, and a seamless experience for the millions of end customers who use its products through its insurer, original equipment manufacturer ("OEM"), and fleet (such as trucking, delivery, and commercial fleets) partners. Roadzen seeks to accomplish this by combining computer vision, telematics and AI with continually updated data sources to provide a better way of building auto insurance products, processing claims and improving driver safety. In 2022, Roadzen signed acquisition agreements to expand into the lucrative U.S. and U.K. markets.

Key Highlights

Roadzen's business-to-business-to-consumer focused business model across brokerage and technology sales has grown to $9.8 million in total consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and is expected to generate approximately $59 million and $118 million in total consolidated revenue for the fiscal years ending March 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Roadzen has 39 major customers in the insurance and automotive industry and more than 2,000 customers that are smaller agents and fleets with significant opportunities to upsell and cross-sell products within existing clients and a robust sales pipeline of new clients.

Secular tailwinds such as rapid advances in AI, digitization of insurance and growth in vehicle connectivity and software are expected to support Roadzen's continued growth.

Proven M&A track record of strategic transactions for lowering insurance distribution costs, entering new geographies and introducing new products for its customer base across fleet, insurance and automotive industries.

Visionary, experienced, and diverse team of software, AI research, insurance and mobility specialists across the world.

Management Comments

Rohan Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Roadzen, said:

"We set out with a bold and ambitious vision – to build the world's leading technology company at the intersection of insurance and mobility. We are committed to our long-term vision and believe this is a firm next step in that journey. Our team, technology, business strategy and an ecosystem of world-class partners will create significant and strong growth for years to come. We are thrilled to partner with Vahanna and its incredible team of investors and operators to unlock this growth."

Saurav Adhikari, Chairman of Vahanna, said:

"Vahanna's conviction is that technology companies leveraging India's highly developed tech ecosystem can vault to the global markets accessing capital and resources, to catalyze growth and transform industries. Roadzen, with its highly talented management team, AI technology prowess, and sharp focus on auto insurance, provides our investors a unique opportunity to participate in an industry under significant transformation."

Vinode Ramgopal, Chairman of Vahanna's sponsor, Vahanna LLC, said:

"We are delighted to sponsor Roadzen's entry to the public market. It is exemplary of the Vahanna thesis that the next generation of U.S.-Indian technology companies belong on the global public markets, and that SPACs, especially operator-led SPACs, can play a vital role in helping their founders manage public market preparedness. We believe the combination of Vahanna's institutional bench, in support of Roadzen's exceptional founder and entrepreneurial vision, promises a new market leader."

Transaction Overview:

The transaction implies a pro forma equity value post-closing of approximately $965 million. Estimated cash proceeds from the transaction are expected to consist of Vahanna's $204 million of cash held in trust (assuming no redemptions) and prior to the payment of transaction expenses. The proceeds of the transaction are expected to fund Roadzen's organic growth initiatives and M&A strategy.

All of Roadzen's existing shareholders are rolling 100% of their equity into the combined company. Upon the closing of the transaction, and assuming none of Vahanna's public shareholders elect to redeem their shares, existing Roadzen shareholders are expected to own 73.2% of the combined company.

Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Vahanna's shareholders and the satisfaction of a $50 million minimum cash condition.

The boards of directors of each of Vahanna and Roadzen have approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of the shareholders of both Vahanna and Roadzen, and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed by Vahanna with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and will be available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Winston & Strawn LLP is acting as legal counsel to Roadzen. Mizuho Securities USA LLC ("Mizuho") and Pi Capital LLC are acting as financial advisors to Vahanna. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and DMD Advocates are acting as legal counsels to Vahanna. Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal counsel to Mizuho and Sheumack GMA is acting as Fairness Opinion advisor to Vahanna's board of directors.

About Roadzen

Roadzen is a leading insurance technology company on a mission to transform global auto insurance powered by advanced AI. At the heart of Roadzen's mission is its commitment to create transparency, efficiency, and a seamless experience for the millions of end customers who use its products through insurer, OEM, and fleet (such as trucking, delivery, and commercial fleets) partners. Roadzen seeks to accomplish this by combining computer vision, telematics and AI with continually updated data sources to provide a more efficient, effective and informed way of building auto insurance products, processing claims and improving driver safety. Roadzen has been recognized as a top innovator in the insurtech space by Forbes and was recently awarded as the 2022 AI company of the year by Financial Express (India).

