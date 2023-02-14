Virginia Auctioneer Linford Berry Named State Champion Auctioneer

DAYTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Valley Auction Group's auctioneer, Linford Berry, recently won the coveted title of Virginia State Champion Auctioneer at the annual Virginia Auctioneers Association Convention and Contest held in Richmond VA.

The Virginia Auctioneers Association champion auctioneer contest is an annual event first established in 1978. Each year the winner receives a trophy and custom belt buckle along with the opportunity to represent the Virginia Auctioneers Association for the following year. The champion is also given custody of the Stuart Desper Memorial Award Trophy which is engraved with the name of each champion and passed on to the next champion at the end of the year.

Berry, auctioneer for Mountain Valley Auction Group, Dayton, Virginia, is no stranger to auctioneering contests having competed in 16 different contests since his graduation from Worldwide College of Auctioneering in 2016. He has taken home a number of trophy's and championships including the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Bid Calling Championship, but the Virginia Championship has been the most elusive one. This year was the sixth time Berry competed for the title and his persistence finally paid off.

"Competing in bid calling contests gives me a way to develop and improve my skills as an auctioneer," said Berry. Auctioneers are scored on their chant, stage presence, item description, and salesmanship. In addition, the Virginia contest includes an industry related interview question which is used to judge the auctioneer's ability to represent the Virginia Auctioneers Association to the general public. "This really is an honor, and a great responsibility. I look forward to promoting the auction industry in the coming year," said Berry.

Mountain Valley Auction Group, based in Dayton, Virginia, sells real estate, personal property and other assets through live and online auctions. Individuals seeking additional information may call 540-476-3309.

The Virginia Auctioneers Association has been the voice of Virginia auction professionals since 1958 and can be reached at 888-878-0601 or vaauctioneers@vaa.org.

