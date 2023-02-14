Craft Beer Market is Projected to Rise $186,590 Million by 2025, Growing At a CAGR of 8.0% | Company Overview

Craft beer companies have been strategizing on improving their product portfolio by branding craft beer.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Craft Beer Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global craft beer market size was valued at $108,912 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $186,590 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly a 43.6% share of the craft beer market.

The rise in demand for different types of beer styles across the key regions, specifically North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drives the craft beer market, in terms of value. Microbrewers have been producing and selling beer with characteristic product offerings among its target customers, which has resulted in homogeneous market.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Carlsberg Group

Diageo PLC

Heineken N.V.

Erdinger Brewery

Lasco Brewery

Oettinger Brewery

Radeberger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.

With the rise in demand for craft beers in several countries, consumers have formed several key non-profit associations to mobilize craft beer association. The key motive behind forming such organizations is to stimulate activity of the first entrants in the craft beer segment, thereby sustaining the demand for specialized products against mass-produced beer. One of the ideal examples of such consumer association is Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The global craft beer market is segmented into distribution channel, product type, age group, and region. The distribution channel is segmented into on-trade as well as off-trade. By age group it is 20-35 years old, 40 – 54 years old and 55 years and above.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

-> In 2018, by product type, the lager segment accounted for around a 56.0% craft beer market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

-> In 2018, by distribution channel, the on-trade segment accounted for around a 65.9% r market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

-> In 2018, by age group, the 21-35 years old segment accounted for a 52.8% market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 7.7%.

-> In 2018, by region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% throughout the Craft Beer market forecast.

In the view of entering into the craft brewery segment, some of the key players in the global beer industry, have been strategizing on initiating important mergers and acquisitions. For instance, AB InBev, acquired some of the major players in the craft beer industry. In the recent years, the company acquired Goose Island (U.S.), Cervejaria Colorado (Brazil), Bogotá Beer Company (Columbia), Birra del Borgo (Italy) as well as Belgian Bosteels brewery, a seventh-generation small family brewery and producer of award-winning Tripel Karmeliet. Recently, Heineken took over the Lagunitas Brewing Company and declared that it would expand this brand into the world’s first global craft beer brand.

