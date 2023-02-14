L. Ron Hubbard Honored for His Vision of Help

President of COFECA presents a certificate of appreciation to honor Mr. Hubbard for his legacy of help.

President of COFECA presents a certificate of appreciation to honor Mr. Hubbard for his legacy of help.

COFECA presented a certificate of appreciation for L. Ron Hubbard’s vision of bringing “freedom, respect, and opportunity to people of all races, nationalities and creeds.”

COFECA presented a certificate of appreciation for L. Ron Hubbard’s vision of bringing “freedom, respect, and opportunity to people of all races, nationalities and creeds.”

Leaders of the Los Angeles Latinx community express their appreciation for Mr. Hubbard’s legacy of freedom and respect.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a ceremony in front of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles last week, representatives of the Confederacion Centroamericana (COFECA) presented a certificate in appreciation of L. Ron Hubbard’s vision of bringing “freedom, respect, and opportunity to people of all races, nationalities and creeds.”

A Los Angeles-based nonprofit, COFECA represents the L.A. Central American immigrant communities of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Its mission is to ensure justice and immigration equality and preserve and celebrate the unique foods, music, traditional dress, language and customs of their countries and to transmit this rich culture to the generation of young people raised away from their homeland in Los Angeles.

The Churches of Scientology of Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley host events and programs to help keep these cultures alive. The Church is deeply committed to the rights of all, inspired by the words of Mr. Hubbard, who wrote “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

Nearly 5 million Hispanics and Latinx live in Los Angeles County, including more than a half-million Central Americans.

The Church hosts Central American independence day programs, and cultural and food festivals, including the annual commemoration of the Day of the Dead. And the Church has partnered with COFECA on its annual observance of Central American Independence Day for the past seven years.

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010 and the Church of Scientology of the Valley in 2017. These Churches are designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network. And the Church of Scientology of the Valley is the subject of an episode of the original series Destination Scientology.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information, visit the public information center of your nearest Scientology Church or the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles (www.scientology-losangeles.org) or the Church of Scientology of the Valley. (www.scientology-valley.org)

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

You just read:

L. Ron Hubbard Honored for His Vision of Help

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
L. Ron Hubbard Honored for His Vision of Help
Sharing the Truth About Drugs at the Annual Pig Bowl Health and Safety Fair
Find Out Who The Men Behind Hitler Were and Why We Should Care Today
View All Stories From This Author