Attend Sweetest 'No Date for Valentine's Day' Party in Santa Monica Feb 14, 2023

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by sponsoring Party for Good.

Love to make a positive impact, invite your single friend, or bring your favorite kid to The Sweetest Valentine's Day Party for Good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "We create and sponsor fun fulfilling experiences (Contests, Gigs, Parties) that are GOOD for You and The Community Too!"

It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest 'No Date for Valentine's Day Party' in Santa Monica.

Foodie Party is for sweet kids, moms, and talented professionals too; that love their mom, and The Best Mexican Food.

Sweet Party is on Feb 14th, 2023; from 500pm-630pm at Tu Madre in Santa Monica 'Come on time or you'll miss all the fun!'

Happy Hour Tacos and Sweet Desserts Sponsored By Recruiting for Good

Adults that attend party can participate in 10 minute creative writing contest; the sweetest entry wins $100 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Come to the party that celebrates YOU...just for showing up....Look for me, I will have a hat that reads, 'Are You Saucy?'"

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to shop for good and make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund local causes your care about, and enjoy shopping rewards. To learn more www.LovetoShopforGood.com

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

