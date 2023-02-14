India Olive Oil Market Size to Reach USD 127.5 Million by 2025; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.9%

Rising consumer awareness about the benefits of olive oil is driving the India olive oil market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, India Olive Oil Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. The report offers detailed analyses of the industry dynamics, top investment pockets, value chain, key market segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the India olive oil market generated $58.6 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $127.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading Key Players Are:

Colavita S.p.A,

FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd.,

Deoleo, S.A.,

Modi Naturals Limited,

Cargill Inc.,

R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd.,

Ybarra, Rafael Salgado,

Borges International Group,

S.L., and Hashmitha Enterprise.

𝗣𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗼𝗶𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻'𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱

Pomace olive oil segment contributed nearly two-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that pomace olive is a healthier alternative as well as lighter and neutral as compared to other vegetable oils available in the market. However, virgin olive oil segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its growing usage in personal care and pharmaceutical products for skin and hair along with better protection against various diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. The report also analyzes the refined olive oil segment.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗢𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

-> The report presents an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the India olive oil market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

-> It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis of the global market for the period of 20182025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

-> In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of olive oil available.

-> Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

-> Key players and their strategies and developments are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

The factors that drive the India olive oil market include rise in demand for olive oil continuously from end-user industries, growth in awareness about the various health benefits offered by the oil, increase in usage in the manufacturing of products in the beauty care and cosmetics industry, beverages industry, and pharmaceutical industry among others. Changing lifestyle is also anticipated to drive the India olive oil market growth.

