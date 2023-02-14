Submit Release
Perseus Mining Half year results webinar

/EIN News/ -- Perth, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALF YEAR REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/February 14, 2023/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its   December 2022 Half Year Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Thursday February 23, 2023.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Thursday February 23, 2023

Perth – 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		 Canada: Wednesday February 22, 2023

Vancouver – 2:00pm

Toronto – 5:00pm		 UK: Wednesday February 22, 2023

London – 10:00pm

Register for the webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-okmphLRTeedze4IV3chDw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the webinar ID:
836 2812 9646

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kc4V0QEUDI

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approval for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

ASX/TSXU CODE: PRU



CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,367,463,113
Performance rights: 12,001,072



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com



www.perseusmining.com 		CONTACTS:



Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan
Corporate Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au


