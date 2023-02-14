Global Care Capital Management Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH) (FSE: L6V2) (the "Company" or "Global Care"), a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, announces that Bryce Clark has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Company thanks Mr. Clark for his services and wish him the best in his future endeavors. The Company will announce the replacement for the Chief Financial Officer position in the near future.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

