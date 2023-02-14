Biopesticides Global Market Report 2023: Rise of Integrated Pest Management Bodes Well for Sector
DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopesticides: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biopesticides Market to Reach $28 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Biopesticides estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Bioinsecticide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.1% CAGR and reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biofungicide segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR
The Biopesticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 12.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Recent Market Activity
- Focus On Sustainable Agriculture, the Cornerstone for Growth of Biopesticides
- List of Active Biopesticide Ingredients Registered in the year 2017 and 2018
- Market Outlook
- Biopesticides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Likely to Benefit in the Long-Term from Proposed Imposition of Carbon Fee/Tax as Governments Mull to Target Climate Change Policies at Agriculture
- Sustainable Food Becomes the Challenge of the 21st Century as Population Continues to Grow
- Unprecedented Rise of Organic Food & Beverages and the Ensuing Importance of Organic Farming Bodes Well for Biopesticides Consumption
- Pesticide Residues on Food Crops, Vegetables & Fruits Unleashes Opportunities for Safer Alternatives
- Rise of Integrated Pest Management Augurs Well for Biopesticides
- Thrips Control, Offers Opportunity for Bioinsecticides
- Novel Microorganism Species to Fuel Innovation & Growth of Microbial Pesticides
- Liquid Culture Fermentation, the New Advancement in Formulation of Biopesticides
- Seed Treatment Methods Move from Chemicals to Biopesticides
- Opportunities Galore for Bio-based Pesticides in Non-Crop Markets
- Lack of Knowledge Impedes Effective Use & Adoption of Biopesticides among Farmers
- Large Agro-Giants Enter the Fray
- Regulatory Support for Biopesticides in Modern Agriculture, a Shot in the Arm for the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d7uu9
