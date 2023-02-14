AK Freight Sdn Bhd: Leading the Way in International Freight Forwarding and Customs Clearance

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA - AK Freight Sdn Bhd is proud to announce that it is one of the world's leading international freight forwarding and customs clearance companies. With a strong presence in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, India, the Middle East, and the USA. AK Freight offers a wide range of services that cater to the needs of its customers.

The company is committed to providing top-notch international freight forwarding services, including ocean freight, air freight, and sea freight. With its well-established network of container freight stations, AK Freight can handle the receipt, transfer, assembly, and disassembly of imported and exported goods. Additionally, the company provides air transport, customs clearance, express delivery, and other related services.

It has a team of highly skilled and experienced logistic experts who can provide customers with the best possible door-to-door consignment services. The company's customer service officers listen to customer requirements and carefully analyze their needs to provide the most efficient service. It, combined with the company's "humility" spirit of service, "loyalty, diligence," work attitude, makes a unique and reliable logistics solution for customers.

AK Freight Sdn Bhd works closely with the Malaysia Customs Department to arrange import and export shipments. This close collaboration ensures that customers receive the highest level of service and protection in case of any emergencies. With its unique packaging center equipped with all the latest packaging tools can provide customers with goods, unpacking packaging, and integration services.

"At AK Freight Sdn Bhd, we understand the importance of getting goods from one place to another in a timely and efficient manner," said a spokesperson for AK Freight Sdn Bhd. "That's why we offer a wide range of services that are designed to meet the needs of our customers, no matter where they're located."

AK Freight is a primary transportation service provider in East Malaysia for SEA & AIR freight. It has a corporate agency network that enables the company to provide customers with the most convenient door-to-door consignment services. The logistics company can easily handle the job if goods are sent from Malaysia and Singapore to any overseas corner.

In conclusion, AK Freight Sdn Bhd is a leader in international freight forwarding and customs clearance. With its vast network of strongholds around the world, top-notch services, and commitment to customer satisfaction is the ideal solution for anyone who needs to move goods from one place to another.

