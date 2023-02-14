Love is in the Air With a Special Offer This Valentine's Day at Island Fin Poké Co.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Island Fin Poké Co. is celebrating love with a special offer for its guests! This Valentine’s Day, the Florida-based franchise is offering its guests two poké bowls, two Dole Soft Serves® and two fountain drinks all for only $30 at any Island Fin location on February 14. This saves guests 25% or more on this special meal for two this Valentine’s Day.
Knowing that sharing a meal together is one of the greatest ways to show love, Island Fin Poké Co. created this offer to provide a loved-filled experience on this special day at an amazing value for its guests. Guests will love to choose their two customized bowls and pick from one of the four seasonal inspired Dole Soft Serve flavors with the perfect pink hue, such as cherry raspberry, watermelon, strawberry, pomegranate, all while experiencing delicious flavors with the one they love and care about.
Island Fin Poké Co. is a national fast-casual concept that is famously known for elevating traditional Hawaiian food, known as poké, into customizable poké bowls and having an incredibly charismatic atmosphere. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and can customize and curate their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces that have been creatively crafted, and specialty mix-ins. Island Fin Poké Co. also gives guests a five plus one sensory experience, with its Ohana vibe being the sixth sense. All these amazing interactions combined make the brand so welcoming and inviting, much like the Hawaiian lifestyle.
Since each bowl is customized to the guests' liking, each bowl is crafted with love. Every bowl that is created is to fuel guests with a meal that is delicious, healthy and bursting with flavor, all to win the hearts of each guest.
“We wanted to show our guests how much we love them this Valentine’s Day by creating this special offer just for them and inviting them to come celebrate with us,” says Mark Setterington, President and Co-Founder of Island Fin Poké Co. “Valentine’s Day is about celebrating love, and in every culture, food is love – it certainly is in our culture.”
Island Fin Poké Co. offers a remarkable experience through its love for all its guests. Creating this loving environment is what Island Fin has been built on. All Island Fin Poké Co. locations provide everyone with friendly service and a family-like, or Ohana-like, experience.
Island Fin carries this into every aspect of the brand, from greeting guests, to creating bowls with love, to personally serving each order out to the table of each guest, then clearing plates and cleaning up after each guest as soon as they are finished. With no trash cans in the dining area at all, unsightly views and odors trashcans create in a fast-casual restaurant are avoided. Each experience is personalized at every Island Fin location from the moment a guest walks through the doors until the moment they leave, as if they were dining at the family’s home, because that's the Ohana Way and how they “bowl.”
Celebrate love at the nearest Island Fin Poké Co. this Valentine’s Day! For more information, please visit https://www.islandfinpoke.com/. For information about franchising, please visit https://www.islandfinpoke.com/franchise/. For media inquiries, contact Bianca Kasawdish at Bianca@teaminnovision.com.
About Island Fin Poké Co.
Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork and boat-to-bowl, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 26 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was listed in Fast Casual’s 2022 Movers & Shakers List. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand’s Ohana, please visit https://www.islandfinpoke.com/.
