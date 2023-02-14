Group Island Spirit Expands to the Seychelles with Acquisition of Bat-O-Bleu
Group Island Spirit has announced today that it has acquired Bat-O-Bleu Luxury Sailing to expand its yachting services to the Seychelles.
This acquisition allows us to offer our clientele bareboat and crewed luxury sailing charters in a new tropical island destination."FORT WORTH, TX, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Group Island Spirit has announced today that it has acquired Bat-O-Bleu Luxury Sailing as a wholly owned operating entity to expand its yachting services to the Seychelles.
“Bat-O-Bleu is the leading charter operator in the Seychelles. This acquisition allows us to offer our clientele bareboat and crewed luxury sailing charters in a new tropical island destination,” says Ron Patston, COO of Group Island Spirit. “By joining forces, Group Island Spirit and Bat-O-Bleu will capitalize on economies of scale and common operations as well as bring additional capabilities to the Seychelles, including an expanded brokerage and sailing school. We’ll also be able to grow our charter offerings to include luxury crewed sailing in our existing Southeast Asia locations.”
Throughout its fifteen years of operations, Bat-O-Bleu has not only built up a solid and satisfied client base, but also a Seychelles-based experienced team to back up its operations.
“We’re thrilled to join Group Island Spirit,” says Kristof Van der Schueren, founder of Bat-O-Bleu, who has taken on a new role as Director of Sales & Marketing for Group Island Spirit. “Bat-O-Bleu will continue to provide top-of-the-line yachting services for our charter customers and yacht owners while benefiting from Group Island Spirit’s expertise in yacht management and maintenance.”
Group Island Spirit, Inc. is focused on sailing operations in awesome destinations. Its group of companies work closely together to service all sailing and yachting needs. As the largest independent sailing yacht charter operator in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean, it offers sailing enthusiasts unique adventures far removed from the world’s crowded mainstream destinations while providing yacht owners management and maintenance programs that deliver the maximum return on their investment. With sailing schools, yacht brokerages, financing capabilities and a manufacturing facility producing sailing and power catamarans, its vertically integrated structure competitively positions the group as a leader in the recreational sailing industry across Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.
Tara Dine
Group Island Spirit
+66 80 834 4075
tara@groupislandspirit.com