Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken congratulated the Foreign Minister on his appointment and Denmark’s new government. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Denmark’s close partnership with the United States and continued support of Ukraine. The United States has a long, close, and mutually beneficial relationship with Denmark, and the Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed ways to further our partnership and engagement.