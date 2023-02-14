Assistant Secretary Mallory Stewart Travels to Florida, February 14-15

Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart will travel to Florida, from February 14-15, 2023, to discuss issues related to arms control treaty implementation and verification and engage with academia.

On February 14, the Assistant Secretary will meet with the leadership and staff of the Air Force Technical Applications Center at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida to exchange views related to nuclear explosion monitoring and other research and development initiatives.

On February 15, the Assistant Secretary will meet with various United States Space Force organizations at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on issues related to space security. She will also deliver remarks to students and faculty of the Florida Institute of Technology on the critical role academia plays in advancing our national security goals.