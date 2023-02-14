Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,862 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Mallory Stewart Travels to Florida, February 14-15

Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart will travel to Florida, from February 14-15, 2023, to discuss issues related to arms control treaty implementation and verification and engage with academia.

On February 14, the Assistant Secretary will meet with the leadership and staff of the Air Force Technical Applications Center at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida to exchange views related to nuclear explosion monitoring and other research and development initiatives.

On February 15, the Assistant Secretary will meet with various United States Space Force organizations at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on issues related to space security.  She will also deliver remarks to students and faculty of the Florida Institute of Technology on the critical role academia plays in advancing our national security goals.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Mallory Stewart Travels to Florida, February 14-15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.