Suspect Sought in a Felony Threats while Armed (Knife) Offense: 3100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Felony Threats while Armed (Knife) offense that occurred Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:30 pm, the suspect and the victims were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened one of the victims. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.