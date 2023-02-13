Suspects and Vehicles Sought in Theft One of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and vehicles in reference to a Theft One of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the 900 block of I Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:47 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects sprayed a fire extinguisher in the location and caused a disturbance. The suspects then took property from the establishment and fled the scene on foot and in multiple vehicles.

The suspects and vehicles were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicles, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.