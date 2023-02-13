Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of 2nd Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:41 am, the suspect was being escorted off the property by the victim, who was an unarmed security guard, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife then assaulted and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

