Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,135 in the last 365 days.

Half Year Results Briefing

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) (“Allkem” or “the Company”) will release its FY23 Half Year Financial Results on Friday, 24 February 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Acting CFO, Christian Cortes will conduct a live webcast briefing at 11:00 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem’s website, www.allkem.co. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company’s website.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000		 Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: +61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co
 Connect


info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co
     

Primary Logo

You just read:

Half Year Results Briefing

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.