Marco Altieri's Healthcare Contributions Continue Past Power 30 Health Care Recognition
Marco Altieri, a key contributor to healthcare in Rochester NY, continuing the legacy of his Power 30 Health Care recognition in the Rochester Business Journal.ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rochester Business Journal is proud to recognize Marco Altieri, Co-Founder and CEO of All-American Home Care, as one of the individuals included in the Power 30 Healthcare list. This esteemed list acknowledges the tireless efforts of those who have safeguarded the health and well-being of the Rochester community during these tumultuous times.
In expressing his gratitude, Mr. Altieri stated, "It is an immense honor to be acknowledged among this esteemed group of individuals who have shown remarkable dedication to serving the Rochester community amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."
As a premier provider of home care services in the Rochester area, All-American Healthcare has consistently prioritized the protection of its patients through innovative practices and a steadfast commitment to meeting the evolving requirements and protocols of the pandemic. Under the guidance of Mr. Altieri and his business partner have been a beacon of support for those requiring professional assistance in maintaining their independence. The company All-American Home Care actively participates in the New York State's Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP), empowering clients to take control of their own care.
With nearly two decades of experience in the home care sector, Mr. Altieri was previously recognized by the Rochester Business Journal as a recipient of the 2015 Forty Under Forty recognition. In addition to his role as CEO at All-American Home Care, he has also served on several prominent boards, including Easter Seals of New York, New York Connects Long-Term Care Council Orleans County, and the Arc of Monroe.
The Rochester Business Journal, a digital-first news media company, has been the leading source of business news and information in the area since 1987.
###
For more information about All-American Home Care, please visit their website at https://www.all-americanhomecare.com/
To learn more news and information about Marco Altieri, please visit his Linkedin profile.
XXX
Media Relations
Marco Altieri
+ 1 585-454-1776
social@all-americanhomecare.com