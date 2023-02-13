Submit Release
USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) Sails with Indian Navy

These engagements emerge when surface forces from regional countries are operating in the same area and take advantage of the opportunity to train together. U.S. and Indian Navy Sailors conducted an exchange with each ship’s officers and conducted communications drills and division tactics where ships sail together in formation. At the conclusion of the event, Paul Hamilton rendered honors to the Savitri as she passed alongside.

“Paul Hamilton had a tremendous opportunity to conduct maneuvering drills with INS Savitri as the ships both operated in the Indian Ocean,” said Cmdr. Jake Ferrari, commanding officer of the Paul Hamilton. “It was an absolute pleasure operating with and conducting a passenger exchange, which allowed our two navies to gain a greater understanding of our capabilities. Both navies are committed to keeping the strategic sea lanes open in and around India.”

Paul Hamilton departed the United States in January and arrived in the region as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. Paul Hamilton is operating as part of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principle surface force. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with regional partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

