USS Gravely Returns to Sea Following Bahamas Port Visit

During the port visit, Gravely hosted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) sailors and U.S. Embassy officials, strengthening relationships between the U.S. Navy and their Caribbean partners.

“We are excited to have had the opportunity to experience the beautiful country and wonderful hospitality from the people of the Bahamas,” said Cmdr. Hunter Washburn, Gravely’s commanding officer. Washburn stated that his crew look forward to future opportunities to work with their Bahamian partners.

This port visit provided an opportunity to strengthen an important bilateral partnership between maritime neighbors, which is essential to regional stability.

"I was pleased RBDF enlisted marines had the opportunity to be on board with our sailors sharing their respective experiences," said Capt. Gregg Gellman, senior defense attaché, U.S. Embassy Nassau, The Bahamas. “I think these personal interactions are what really builds a solid basis for Security Cooperation and the U.S. is looking forward to planning more exchanges of this nature."

“Key leader engagements like this are the definition of the design for maintaining maritime superiority,” said Command Master Chief Timothy Bickerton. “I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work alongside and train with the RBDF anytime the possibility exists. A chance to meet and engage with the enlisted corps strengthens our collective maritime fighting force, especially for high-end operations at sea.”

Homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, Gravely operated in both the U.S. 2nd Fleet and U.S. 4th Fleet areas of operations.

