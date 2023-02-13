Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,079 in the last 365 days.

Latest statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on SOGIE bill

PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release
February 13, 2023

LATEST STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON SOGIE BILL

Hindi aabutin ng higit benteng taon ang labang ito kung tayo ay nakikipaglokohan.

Walang nakasaad sa SOGIE Bill ukol sa same sex marriage. Wala yang halong biro. Walang punchline. At lalong walang chismis. Doon lang tayo sa totoo.

As I explicitly stated during my manifestation, this is not the bill that will grant marriage licenses. It is that simple and that clear. In fact, explicitly excluded sa Committee report ang marriage licenses.

Laws are worded to be as precise as possible, so that interpretation is unambiguous. Any ordinary lawmaker should know that, let alone a majority leader.

You just read:

Latest statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on SOGIE bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.