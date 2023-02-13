LATEST STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON SOGIE BILL

Hindi aabutin ng higit benteng taon ang labang ito kung tayo ay nakikipaglokohan.

Walang nakasaad sa SOGIE Bill ukol sa same sex marriage. Wala yang halong biro. Walang punchline. At lalong walang chismis. Doon lang tayo sa totoo.

As I explicitly stated during my manifestation, this is not the bill that will grant marriage licenses. It is that simple and that clear. In fact, explicitly excluded sa Committee report ang marriage licenses.

Laws are worded to be as precise as possible, so that interpretation is unambiguous. Any ordinary lawmaker should know that, let alone a majority leader.