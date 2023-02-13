More medical supplies, rescue personnel sent for rescue work in Turkey

VIETNAM, February 13 - HÀ NỘI — More than two tonnes of medical equipment from Việt Nam was given to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) yesterday afternoon in the Turkish southeastern city of Adiyaman.

Delivered by the rescue team of Việt Nam’s public security ministry, the package includes emergency and essential medicines, equipment, field hospital tents, as well as chemicals for disease control.

An AFAD representative said the shipment will be transported to hospitals and medical centres, which are witnessing a significant shortage of equipment and medicines.

Isamail Sahin, AFAD deputy director in Adiyaman expressed his gratitude for the prompt assistance from Việt Nam.

On Friday last week, a 24-member team of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security was sent to Turkey to help with search and rescue efforts in the southeastern city of Adiyaman, which is among the localities bearing the brunt of the earthquake.

The officers were divided into two groups to reach the site, due to difficulties in travelling and transporting 15 tonnes of equipment, according to the ministry’s police department of fire prevention, fighting and rescue.

More personnel deployed

Seventy-six military personnel from Việt Nam are also joining rescue operations in Turkey following the devastating earthquake.

Present at the send-off ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and deputy minister of National Defence, praised the spirit and determination of the officers and soldiers, saying the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence hoped that they would outstandingly fulfil the tasks assigned.

Major General Phạm Văn Tỵ, deputy director of the Department of Search and Rescue and Deputy Chief of the Office of the National Committee for Incident and Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, was assigned as commander-in-chief of the VPA forces in humanitarian and relief operations in Turkey.

The servicemen will study the scene and outline a rescue plan right after they reach there, scheduled for Monday night, said Tỵ.

On the same day, 35 tonnes of cargo also arrived at Nội Bài International Airport before being transported to Turkey for rescue work.

The enthusiasm and professionalism of the Vietnamese rescue forces at the disaster sites have been highly valued by Turkey as well as other international rescue teams, said Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương, head of the mission, adding that the team is using specialised equipment from Việt Nam and others available in the locality.

According to the officer, the forces have received support from the Vietnamese embassy in Turkey and volunteers in the country. However, they still have faced difficulties regarding the severe weather and language barrier.

This is the first time Việt Nam has deployed search and rescue forces in coordination with other countries following a natural disaster.

Overseas Vietnamese support

On Sunday, the Embassy of Syria in Russia received a shipment of canned items and essential goods for disaster relief from the Vietnamese community.

Responding to the call for support from the Syrian embassy in Russia, in just two days, the Vietnamese community in Moscow have gathered US$7,000 worth of goods to send to the earthquake victims.

Welcoming the group of Vietnamese to the embassy, Syrian ambassador to Russia Bashar al-Jafari expressed his gratitude, saying that this relief package shows the sincere support from the heart of the Vietnamese people.

At the event, counsellor Nguyễn Tùng Lâm of the Vietnamese embassy in Russia said that Syrian and Vietnamese people shared a strong friendship and offer condolences for the loss due to the tragic earthquake.

Phạm Thị Vân Anh, a member of the Vietnamese community said that the group has made tremendous efforts to gather goods to catch the donation flight to Syria.

She added that the group has also contacted the Vietnamese in Turkey, but decided on sending support to Syria first, as there is no Vietnamese community there. The Syrian people are facing multiple difficulties due to sanctions imposed on the country, she said.

Since the disastrous earthquake took place on Monday last week, many people in Moscow have volunteered at the Syrian embassy to receive, sort, pack and transport relief supplies to the victims in Syria. — VNS