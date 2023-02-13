Foreign Minister: PM’s visits to Singapore, Brunei successful

VIETNAM, February 13 -

HÀ NỘI — The official visits to Singapore and Brunei by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his wife and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation from February 8-11 have been successful, contributing to lifting the Viet Nam-Singapore strategic partnership and Việt Nam-Brunei comprehensive partnership to greater heights, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn.

Talking with the press about the outcomes of the visits, Minister Sơn said they were the first visits to the Southeast Asian countries by the Vietnamese PM since the 13th National Party Congress and the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak. It was also the first visit to Singapore by the PM after nearly five years and the first to Brunei after nearly 16 years.

The visit also took place at a time when Việt Nam and Singapore are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership this year. Việt Nam and Brunei also marked the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year.

Sơn said the visits achieved comprehensive, practical, and specific results. The Vietnamese PM engaged in over 30 activities during three days, notably talks and meetings with the two countries’ leaders, leading corporate executives and representatives of the Vietnamese communities.

According to him, Singaporean and Brunei leaders agreed to keep consolidating strategic political trust with Việt Nam via facilitating high-level visits and effective implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and important cooperation agreements.

A number of cooperation documents between Việt Nam and the two countries were signed, including those in economy, trade, investment, maritime, youth, consular affairs, research and training activities.

In Singapore, a highlight was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Việt Nam-Singapore Digital Economy – Green Economy, laying a foundation for bilateral cooperation in digital economy, circular economy, green economy, clean energy and climate change response.

For the first time, Việt Nam and Brunei signed an Action Programme on the implementation of the Việt Nam-Brunei comprehensive partnership for the 2023-2027 period.

Practical results during the visits have not only deepened collaboration between Việt Nam and the two countries in traditional fields such as politics, economy, national defence-security, education-training, oil and gas, tourism, people-to-people exchange but also created a framework for new cooperation areas.

While attending forums with Singaporean and Brunei enterprises, PM Chính affirmed Việt Nam’s strong commitments to maintaining political and macro-economic stability, and facilitating new cooperation realms. Participants also vowed to do long-term business and expand their operations in Việt Nam.

Leaders of the three nations shared aspirations for a united and cohesive ASEAN and a Southeast Asian region of peace, stability, and prosperity. They promised to work closely together to maintain the bloc’s solidarity and central role amid the complicated developments in the region and the world at present, as well as to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, Sơn added. — VNS